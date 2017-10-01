After OJ Release, Congressman Tweets, 'Watch Out For Trophies, Sons and Daughters'
OJ Simpson was just released from prison on parole after nine years and everyone has an opinion including Democratic congressman Jared Polis. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KPNX 10:34 AM. MST October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pet rescue won't return missing dog
-
8-year-old Mesa girl found safe
-
Police need your help identifying suspect in hotel assault
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
Woman finds out strangers moved into their Tucson home
-
AZ Puerto Ricans respond to Trump's tweets
-
Student finds loaded gun in school bathroom
-
Arpaio says Obama's birth certificate is fake at Fresno GOP event
-
Masked man robs Circle K
-
Pinal County Sheriff's Office finds $10,000 drug operation in Apache Junction home
More Stories
-
OJ Simpson freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 yearsOct. 1, 2017, 3:32 a.m.
-
Pet rescue won't return family's missing dogSep 30, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
'We are not lazy': Local Puerto Ricans respond to…Sep 30, 2017, 7:00 p.m.