How To Cook Eggs
There are many ways to cook an egg! It's not hard at all, but there's a definite technique to the different styles...eggs over easy, sunny side up, poached, etc. Louise Leonard gives a quick tutorial on how to cook your eggs perfectly every time. Thanks L
KPNX 11:16 AM. MST September 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Will Irma be a Category 6 hurricane?
-
California kidnap victim found safe in Nevada
-
Toddler falls to his death in Sedona
-
Is ASU becoming Amazon of higher education?
-
Kidnapped woman seen twice in Arizona
-
Crow's message to students and staff about DACA
-
Hot Shots Week 2
-
Trump plans to end DACA
-
Young child dies after suffering at least a 50 foot fall near Sedona
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
More Stories
-
Trump winds down DACA program for undocumented immigrantsSep. 5, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
McCain: 'Decision to eliminate DACA is the wrong…Sep. 5, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
-
Maricopa PD: 8-year-old boy missing after argument with momSep. 5, 2017, 11:12 a.m.