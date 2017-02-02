Phoenix will decide whether to vote on sanctuary city

Fence lining the Arizona Mexico border. (Photo: 12 news)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix City Council will vote in the next two weeks on whether to accept a resident’s petition calling for a vote on making Phoenix a sanctuary city.

The petition is an apparent setup by Councilman Sal DiCiccio to force political enemy Mayor Greg Stanton into casting a vote on the sanctuary city issue.

The petition was presented at Wednesday’s council meeting by Rick Robinson, a Republican community activist and sometime candidate.

READ: Rick Robinson's petition

Under Phoenix law, any resident can petition the council for anything. The council must vote with 15 days on whether to accept or reject the petition. If the petition is accepted, a vote on the issue at a later date would follow.

Robinson’s petition asks the council to respond to President Trump’s executive order calling for the cutoff of federal funds to sanctuary cities. Robinson wants a vote on the Phoenix Police Department enforcement of immigration laws.

Cities that refuse to participate in enforcing immigration laws are known as sanctuary cities.

DiCiccio has derided Stanton’s negative response to Trump’s executive order as meaningless.

DiCiccio hurriedly tweeted Wednesday afternoon during the council meeting that the vote would happen.

BREAKING. PHX to vote on sanctuary city in 2 weeks. I firmly oppose PHX becoming sanctuary city — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) February 1, 2017

He later conceded in an interview that the tweet overstated the case, given that the next council vote wasn’t specifically on becoming a sanctuary city. “I was 85 percent right,” he said.

Given the laws and politics in Arizona, Phoenix is unlikely to become a sanctuary city.

Phoenix police say they enforce state laws on immigration.

Under a recent legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, police are allowed to ask about immigration status during a traffic stop or investigation, but they can’t extend a stop to verify a person’s immigration status.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone’s jails alert ICE on the immigration status of suspects who are booked.

(© 2017 KPNX)