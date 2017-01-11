Everything we know about the moon is wrong, says new theory

Thanks to our Instagram friend dustin_george (instagram.com/dustin_george) for sharing this awesome photo from Usery Mountain Regional Park.

We want to see your pictures! Share them to our Facebook page or send them to pictures@12news.com.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

1. The Internal Revenue Service expects to temporarily hold tax refunds for taxpayers this year who claim the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit.

2. A new theory suggests everything we know about the moon is wrong and that it's actually made of several smaller moons.

3. For sale: A century-old house with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 5,000 square feet. List price? $137,900. But, there's a catch.

COMMENT OF THE DAY

"Read the article, read his quotes. Don't make comments to just fuel more nonsense. Conversation is great. Arguments and fighting fix nothing. I don't agree with his views but I appreciate him not wanting to fuel more intolerance and inviting conversation."

-- Jason Firebeard Weichert on the story about 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines responding to anti-LGBT criticism.

ON 12 NEWS

6:30 PM: Tune in for Hooked: From Prescription to Addiction, a special documentary on opioid drug abuse in Arizona.

7 PM: NBC News Special Report: President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address to the nation.

8 PM: On This Is Us, Toby's health issues bring difficult feelings to the forefront of Kate's mind; Randall tries to adjust to his father's new life with Jesse.

(© 2017 KPNX)