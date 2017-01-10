Arizona ranchers can be compensated for cattle lost to wolves

Mexican gray wolf hollowing at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. (PHOTO: Phillip Mathews)

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board has approved an interim policy allowing ranchers to receive compensation for cattle taken by Mexican wolves.

Conservation efforts are helping to re-establish the Mexican wolf population within its historical range in Arizona and New Mexico, but the program has resulted in the loss of some commercial cattle.

The board's vote allows ranchers to be compensated for a wolf depredation incident after it's investigated and confirmed by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services field representative.

Under the interim policy, a commercial rancher can apply for reimbursement for damages up to $2,500.

The board will consider claims for incidents that occurred after Sept. 1, 2015 until funds are exhausted.

Claims approved afterward will be paid when and if additional funding becomes available.

