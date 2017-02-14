Zoo Atlanta may have lost its Super Bowl bet, but it was still able to do a little trolling.
The Falcons blew a 25-point lead to lose Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots, causing Zoo Atlanta to lose a bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village in Providence, RI.
The bet was that the losing side would name a baby animal after the winning team's quarterback.
Here he is, Tom Brady... the Madagascar hissing cockroach:
The two zoos actually agreed before the game that the animal would be a cockroach since the losing side would be "bitter."
But the zoo had a big "Brady Bunch" family of cockroaches to name, so they named the tiniest one Tom.
Well played.
