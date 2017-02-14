Tom Brady (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Zoo Atlanta may have lost its Super Bowl bet, but it was still able to do a little trolling.

The Falcons blew a 25-point lead to lose Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots, causing Zoo Atlanta to lose a bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village in Providence, RI.

The bet was that the losing side would name a baby animal after the winning team's quarterback.

Here he is, Tom Brady... the Madagascar hissing cockroach:

A post shared by Zoo Atlanta (@zooatl) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:14am PST

The two zoos actually agreed before the game that the animal would be a cockroach since the losing side would be "bitter."

But the zoo had a big "Brady Bunch" family of cockroaches to name, so they named the tiniest one Tom.

Well played.

(© 2017 WXIA)