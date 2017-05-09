WWE, John Cena performing in Phoenix in July

John Cena picks up wrestler Randy Orton as wrestler Triple H (R) looks on during WWE Monday Night Raw. (Photo: Getty Images)

WWE is returning to Phoenix!

Get ready for back-to-back performances in downtown Phoenix on July 3 and 4.

Both nights's events take place at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Monday, July 3 features WWE Monday Night Raw, and Tuesday, July 4 brings WWE Smackdown Live.

The performances include John Cena, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Bayley, The Miz, The New Day, Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler, and more.

Combination tickets for the performances go on sale this Friday at noon. Tickets are available at the Talking Stick Resort Arena Box Office, ticketmaster.com or over the phone at 800-745-300.

Prices start at $40.

