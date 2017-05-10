Where should you sit at Chase Field if you want to catch a home run ball?

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hits a solo home run in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

If you want to catch a Paul Goldschmidt big fly, your best bet is Chase Field's section 142.

According to an analysis conducted by secondhand ticket broker SeatGeek, the best home run bang for your buck at a Diamondbacks home game is the left-field section.

Section 142 not only had the most highest raw total of home runs at Chase Field in 2016 with 19; it also had the lowest cost per home run if you divide the average price of a ticket by the number of home runs.

The $25 average price divided by the 19 home runs in 2016 gives a "cost index" of $1.32.

Most of the other premier home run sections are in left field, as well.

The analysis did not include any information on the handedness of players batting at Chase, so we can't be sure it was all righties pulling homers to the left-field seats. But according to Baseball-Reference, only one of the 10 players who appeared in at least 100 games for the 2016 D-Backs was a left-handed hitter: Third baseman Jake Lamb.

Lamb finished with 29 homers, second on the team, but the next seven D-Backs on the home run list all bat right-handed.

According to SeatGeek, Chase Field saw the greatest increase in home runs of any MLB stadium in 2016, adding 66 homers over the 2015 total, jumping from 155 to 221.

To see where to sit for home runs in all 30 MLB parks, check out SeatGeek's analysis.

