What you need to know: Waste Management Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 07: A general view of the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 7, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Halleran, 2016 Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It' that time of the year again.

Time for the biggest stars in golf to come to Scottsdale, Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to check out the tournament at the TPC Scottsdale this coming week.

Dates

Monday Jan. 30 and Tuesday Jan. 31 are practice rounds for PGA Tour Pros.

Wednesday Feb. 1 is the Annexus Pro-Am beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday Feb. 2 - Sunday Feb. 5 is the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Don't forget Saturday is the annual GREEN OUT. Fans attending are encouraged to wear green to help promote the green efforts and zero waste theme of the event.

On Thursday and Friday, rounds begin at 7:30 a.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, rounds begin at 9:00 a.m.

Parking

According to the Waste Management Phoenix Open website:

FREE Public Parking (with shuttle access to the tournament gates)

Free Public Parking is available in Lot H located at Loop 101 and Hayden Road. We recommend that Loop 101 drivers exit at Hayden, and drive south into Lot H.

The FREE shuttles from Lot H will operate Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm; Wednesday through Saturday from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm; and Sunday from 7:00 am to 6:30 pm.

FREE Public Parking is also available Wednesday through Saturday at WestWorld in Lot W located at 94th Street and Bell Road. We recommend that drivers exit Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., drive north to Bell Road, turn east to 94th street, and south into Lot W.

The FREE shuttles from Lot W lot will operate Wednesday through Saturday from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm; and Sunday from 7:00 am to 6:30 pm. There is no shuttle service from Lot W on Monday and Tuesday

A map of parking can be found here.

Record breaking attendance

Last year, 618,365 was the weekly total for attendace for the tournament.

Autographs

Fans are asked to wait for a player to finish their round before asking for autographs.

Fans are encouraged to wait near the practice area as a good place to obtain autographs.

What can fans bring?

Fans are allowed to bring collapsable chairs without bags.

A full list of security procedures for the tournament can be found here.

Who's playing?

A full list of participating golfers can be found here.

(© 2017 KPNX)