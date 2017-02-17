What you can expect from Diamondbacks spring training

Aerial view of Salt River Fields

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - When you combine America's greatest pastime, delicious food and sunshine, you get one of the best times of year to live in Arizona thanks to spring training.

So what's new with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Salt River Fields at Talking Stick? For starters, D-backs Fan Fest will be moved to Monday, Feb. 20 because of weather concerns.

The event was supposed to take place on Saturday, Feb. 13, for the first time ever at Salt River Fields. But, fans can expect the same players, autographs, food and fun from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday instead.

Salt River Fields' food is one of the many bonuses of spring training. Executive Chef Paul Reid is serving up a mega dog, with pulled pork and green chile mac and cheese, a mushroom swiss burger that is to die for and a Four Peaks chicken club.

If you want to try something a little different, Ike's Love and Sandwiches has a special Go Diamondbacks sandwich, with roast beef and a garlic mustard. Plus, Luis Gonzalez even designed his own sandwich, Gonzo's Game Winner with ham, mozzarella sticks and bacon.

Maui Wowi is selling a new batch of flavored smoothies.

This season, the D-backs have a new manager, Torey Lovullo. He comes to Phoenix from Boston.

"The thing that I'm looking for is a very competitive spirit," Lovullo said. "I want these guys to understand that we're going to go out every single night and compete to the best of their ability."

Luis Gonzalez, now Senior Advisor to the President & CEO of the Diamondbacks, adds that the team has brought in a lot of new players.

"There's going to be a lot of new guys, aside from Goldshmidt, Pollock, and Peralta, some of our familiar faces," Gonzalez said. "It should be exciting. A lot of competition out here. Guys competing for jobs."

The Diamondbacks will play the Grand Canyon University Antelopes on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:10 p.m., then play the Rockies on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1:10 p.m.

For D-backs spring training details, visit arizona.diamondbacks.mlb.com

