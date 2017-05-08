WATCH: GCU catcher snags No. 1 spot on SportsCenter's top plays

It wasn't pretty -- but the end results was a top play.
During Saturday's game against Seattle University, the Grand Canyon Antelopes were leading 5 - 0 in the top of the fourth inning.
A Seattle U player's attempted bunt sent the ball into the air and turns out, GCU's Griffin Barnes is just as good at juggling as he is catching.
😱 😱 😱 😱 😱 😱— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 7, 2017
You've never seen this before... Griffin Barnes takes #1 on #SCTop10!
(via @GCUBaseball)pic.twitter.com/T4M5osJVKj
The spectacular snag caught the eye of SportsCenter where the play made it to the top of the top plays.
A look at @griffinbarnes2's top play on SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/fjKx3ufccT— GCU Baseball (@GCUBaseball) May 7, 2017
Better yet, the Lopes won the game 19-0 and are currently in first place in the Western Athletic Conference.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs