WATCH: GCU catcher snags No. 1 spot on SportsCenter's top plays

Just wait for it... (Photo: Twitter screenshot via GCU Baseball)

It wasn't pretty -- but the end results was a top play.

During Saturday's game against Seattle University, the Grand Canyon Antelopes were leading 5 - 0 in the top of the fourth inning.

A Seattle U player's attempted bunt sent the ball into the air and turns out, GCU's Griffin Barnes is just as good at juggling as he is catching.

The spectacular snag caught the eye of SportsCenter where the play made it to the top of the top plays.

A look at @griffinbarnes2's top play on SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/fjKx3ufccT — GCU Baseball (@GCUBaseball) May 7, 2017

Better yet, the Lopes won the game 19-0 and are currently in first place in the Western Athletic Conference.

© 2017 KPNX-TV