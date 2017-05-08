KPNX
Close

WATCH: GCU catcher snags No. 1 spot on SportsCenter's top plays

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 1:14 PM. MST May 08, 2017

It wasn't pretty -- but the end results was a top play. 

During Saturday's game against Seattle University, the Grand Canyon Antelopes were leading 5 - 0 in the top of the fourth inning.

A Seattle U player's attempted bunt sent the ball into the air and turns out, GCU's Griffin Barnes is just as good at juggling as he is catching.

The spectacular snag caught the eye of SportsCenter where the play made it to the top of the top plays.

Better yet, the Lopes won the game 19-0 and are currently in first place in the Western Athletic Conference.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories