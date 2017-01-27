WATCH: Building golf's loudest hole at Phoenix Open

Time-lapse footage from TPC Scottsdale showing the construction of the stadium that surrounds the famous 16th hole during the Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Photo: Video screenshot via Waste Management Phoenix Open) (Photo: Packwood, Hayden)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TPC Scottsdale is transforming in preparation for this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the biggest changes are happening at the famous 16th hole.

Watch the time-lapse video in the player above of the stadium being set up around the hole.

This year the stadium will have 500 more bleacher seats bringing the capacity to 16,000 people.

They don’t call it the “loudest hole in golf” for nothing!

Festivities at TPC Scottsdale start Monday with the Phoenix Open officially teeing off Thursday, Feb. 2.

READ MORE: 3 celebrities to watch for at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am

(© 2017 KPNX)