Waste Management Phoenix Open breaks attendance record

Feb 5, 2017; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; A general view of the 17th hole during the playoff between Hideki Matsuyama during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Allan Henry, Allan Henry)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It was a record breaking week out at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Every day but Sunday set the single-day attendance record, and the tournament broke the week long attendance record.

655,434 people came out to the event this year, breaking last year's mark of 618,386.

Saturday's 204,906 was the largest single day crowd in tournament history.

