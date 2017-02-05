Waste Management Phoenix Open breaks attendance record

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It was a record breaking week out at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Every day but Sunday set the single-day attendance record, and the tournament broke the week long attendance record.
655,434 people came out to the event this year, breaking last year's mark of 618,386.
Saturday's 204,906 was the largest single day crowd in tournament history.
