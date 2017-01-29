Washington State beats Arizona State 91 - 83

Jan 29, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Malachi Flynn (22) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Tra Holder (0) during the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Josh Hawkinson scored a career-high with 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping Washington State beat Arizona State 91-83 on Sunday.



The Cougars (11-10, 3-6 Pac-12) managed to hang with No. 7 Arizona deep into Thursday's game before fading down the stretch in a 79-62 loss. They prevented a desert sweep by getting the ball into Hawkinson and out on the break .



After a quiet game in Tucson, Hawkinson dominated the smaller Sun Devils inside, hitting 10 of 16 shots and all nine of his free throws. Washington State shot 53 percent overall, had 20 assists on 30 field goals and a 22-6 advantage on the break.



Ike Iroegbu added 22 points and 10 assists for the Cougars.



Arizona State (10-12, 3-6) was disjointed at times on offense and had no answer for Hawkinson after repeatedly allowing him to get the ball in deep.



Tra Holder led the Sun Devils with 27 points and Torian Graham added 19.

PHOTOS: Best of College Basketball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.