Valley soccer fans get engaged in style at USWNT game in San Diego

Jon Deal proposes to Kim Clark at the USWNT vs. Australia match July 30, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Shirah/Special to 12 News)

Kim Clark and Jon Deal have long loved soccer.

Deal says the couple likely wouldn't have crossed paths if it weren't for the sport.

Now, thanks to a proposal in the midst of an unforgettable match, they'll have plenty more time to enjoy the beautiful game together.

Clark is a born-and-raised Arizonan, attending Hamilton High and ASU. Deal is a transplant from California but he learned to love the Grand Canyon State as a student at NAU before moving to Phoenix.

Deal says they met on Match.com and shortly after meeting attended their first soccer match together, a US men's game vs. Mexico at the Rose Bowl.

On Sunday, back in Southern California for another national team match, Deal asked Clark to marry him.

He arranged for both of their parents to be at the US women's match vs. Australia, along with some of the couple's best friends.

Both Clark and Deal are huge supporters of the US national teams, and they sit with the supporters' group, the American Outlaws, where chants and drumming and singing ring out throughout every USA match.

After carefully keeping Clark away from family members whose presence would indicate something was up, Deal was ready to make his move at halftime with the score tied at 1-1.

He was playing his drum, helping lead the Outlaws in a chant of "We love ya, we love ya and where you go I follow." Deal asked Clark to turn around and get the rest of the supporters into the chant, and when she turned around to face the field again, there were her parents.

She turned to Deal and he was down on one knee, asking her to marry him.

Clark said yes and the two celebrated with hundreds of kindred Outlaw spirits.

The USWNT completed the perfect day for the couple, scoring three goals from the 80th minute on to secure a 4-3 comeback victory.

© 2017 KPNX-TV