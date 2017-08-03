USWNT routs Japan 3-0 in Tournament of Nations finale

United States forward Alex Morgan (13) scores a goal on Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita (18) during the second half at StubHub Center. The United States won 3-0. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) - Although Australia wrapped up the inaugural Tournament of Nations title before the U.S. women stepped on the field, Megan Rapinoe and her teammates still finished strong.

Rapinoe scored a splendid goal in the 12th minute, and the Americans beat Japan 3-0 on Thursday night in the final match of the four-team round robin event.

Mallory Pugh and Alex Morgan scored in the second half as the U.S. entertained a crowd of 23,161 that didn't seem to mind finishing second in this friendly tournament.

Australia rendered the Americans' final result irrelevant to the standings by routing Brazil 6-1 in the early game at StubHub Center south of downtown Los Angeles. The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.

