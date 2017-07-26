U.S. wins Gold Cup on late goal from Jordan Morris

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jordan Morris scored a tiebreaking goal in the 88th minute, and the United States beat Jamaica 2-1 Wednesday night for its sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title and first since 2013.
Jozy Altidore's goal on a 28-yard free kick in the 45th minute beat backup goalkeeper Dwayne Miller after Jamaica captain Andre Blake left with a hand injury.
Je-Vaughn Watson tied the score in the 50th off Kemar Lawrence's corner kick. Morris, a star at nearby Stanford from 2013-15, got the breakthrough goal with a 14-yard right-footed shot after Jermaine Taylor's header failed to clear Gyasi Zardes' cross. It was the fifth international goal for Morris, who tied for the tournament lead with three goals.
THE #GOLDCUP2017 WINNER!@JmoSmooth13 has ice in his veins.https://t.co/E9UGUu5MAP— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 27, 2017
The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games (9-0-5) under Bruce Arena, who became the first coach to win three Gold Cup titles.
U.S. captain Michael Bradley earned the Golden Ball at the tournament's top player.
