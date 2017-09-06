U.S. Open: Madison Keys beats Kaia Kanepi to complete American sweep of women's semifinals

Madison Keys celebrates a 2017 U.S. Open win over Kaia Kanepia of Estonia. (Photo: Jerry Lai, USA TODAY Sports)

Madison Keys made sure the U.S. Open women’s semifinals will be an all-American affair.

Keys dominated 418th-ranked qualifier Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to win their quarterfinal match Wednesday night. Keys joins Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and CoCo Vandeweghe in Thursday’s semifinals.

"We're going to have four American women playing tomorrow, and that's pretty awesome," Keys said to a roar from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

It will mark the first time since 1981 that the women’s final four at the U.S. Open will be comprised of all American players. That year the semifinalists were Tracy Austin, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Barbara Potter representing the United States, with Austin hoisting the trophy.

Keys, 22, is into the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time in her career, equaling her best showing at a Grand Slam. She also advanced to the 2015 Australian Open semifinals, losing to eventual champion Serena Williams.

"This means the world to me," said Keys. "If someone told me this is where I would be, right before Wimbledon, I wouldn't have believed you."

Keys will play Vandeweghe, who ousted No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova earlier Wednesday, and Venus Williams takes on Stephens.

Contributing: Associated Press

