Tiger Woods shares questionable Christmas photo

'Tis the season for holiday photos.

It's the time of the year to put on a holiday sweater, smile for the camera and send out some holiday cards.

Or, if you're Tiger Woods, tweet out some holiday cheer to all your followers.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

Wait what?

Mac Daddy Santa?

To each their own.

