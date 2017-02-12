Tributes pour in for ex-UGA, NFL player killed in fire

IMAGE COURTESY REINHARDT UNIVERSITY

MONROE, Ga – Three people, including a former UGA and NFL football player and a 10-year-old child, were killed early Sunday morning in a house fire.

Officials from the Monroe Fire Department say a home on Shamrock Drive was completely engulfed by flames when they arrived at 6:05 am.

Quentin Omario Moses was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Firefighters also recovered the bodies of Andria Godard and her daughter, Jasmine Godard, from the house.

The home’s roof collapsed as the fire was being brought under control.

According to UGA, Moses was a defensive end for the Bulldogs from 2003-05. He went to high school at Cedar Shoals, and was recognized several times by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017

Wow, our hearts are heavy as we pass along news that former #UGA DE Quentin Moses has passed away from a house fire in Monroe, Ga.



RIP, 94. pic.twitter.com/g7b9phgO6t — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) February 12, 2017

Former Dolphins LB Quentin Moses dead following house fire https://t.co/t3Gziszw5g — NFL World (@NFLWrld) February 12, 2017

Moses was assistant head coach at Reinhardt University.

Quentin Moses most recently was coaching at @R_U_Football, one of the best NAIA programs in the country. Great guy and a #DGD pic.twitter.com/HVidw63InF — Michael Foster (@michaelsfoster) February 12, 2017

Prayers to the family of Quentin Moses a former @RAIDERS 2007 draft pick. You were my Rookie and I enjoyed watching you work. RIP ???????? — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) February 12, 2017

Sickened & disheartened to hear of the passing of Quentin Moses. BEST player I ever coached. So many stories/memories. RIP, "Q." #UGA pic.twitter.com/ghOmTqVV06 — Tom Poisal (@TomPoisal) February 12, 2017

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin's family," said Greg McGarity, UGA's J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics. "We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family."

Moses was a defensive MVP for Georgia's 2005 SEC Championship team and a key reserve on the Bulldogs' squad that captured the 2003 SEC Eastern Division title. All told, he recorded 133 career tackles over four seasons, many of those behind the line of scrimmage.

Among Georgia's career leaders, Moses ranks second in tackles for loss with 44.5 and seventh in career sacks with 25.0. As a junior in 2005, Moses posted 20.5 TFLs and 11.5 sacks, tallies that rank No. 3 and No. 8, respectively, among the Bulldogs' single-season records.

An Athens native and graduate of Cedar Shoals High School, Moses was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team in 2003 and first-team All-SEC by both league coaches and the Associated Press in 2005.

Moses also was named to the American Football Coaches Association's Good Works Team as a senior in 2006.

Moses was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to play with the Arizona Cardinals in 2007 and the Miami Dolphins from 2007-10.

Moses' first career sack in the NFL came on Nov. 26, 2007, when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethleiberger on Monday Night Football.

Rip Quentin Moses, a homegrown Bulldawg. — Keasley L. (@KeasleyLewis) February 12, 2017

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

