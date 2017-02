This week in spring training: Feb 25 - March 4

Fans watch the spring training game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 9, 2011 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We've waited all off season to hear these four magical words: Spring training has returned!

Baseball fans from across the country are making their annual trek to the Valley of the Sun to see their favorite MLB teams and players prepare for the 2017 season.

If you're planning on heading out to the ballpark, here are all the matchups you can find this week:

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

1:05 p.m. MST | Athletics @ Cubs | Sloan Park

1:05 p.m. MST | Reds @ Indians | Goodyear Ballpark

1:05 p.m. MST | White Sox @ Dodgers | Camelback Ranch

1:05 p.m. MST | Royals @ Rangers | Surprise Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Brewers @ Angels | Tempe Diablo Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Rockies @ D-backs | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

1:10 p.m. MST | Mariners @ Padres | Peoria Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Cubs @ Giants | Scottsdale Stadium

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

1:05 p.m. MST | Rangers @ Royals | Surprise Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Padres @ Mariners | Peoria Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Angels @ Athletics | Hohokam Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Rockies @ White Sox | Camelback Ranch

1:05 p.m. MST | Dodgers @ Brewers | Maryvale Baseball Park

1:05 p.m. MST | Indians @ Cubs | Sloan Park

1:05 p.m. MST | Giants @ Reds | Goodyear Ballpark

1:10 p.m. MST | D-backs @ Rockies | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

1:10 p.m. MST | Reds @ D-backs | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

1:10 p.m. MST | Royals @ Mariners | Peoria Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Rangers @ Indians | Goodyear Ballpark

1:05 p.m. MST | Rockies @ Dodgers | Camelback Ranch

1:05 p.m. MST | Brewers @ Rangers | Surprise Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Padres @ Angels | Tempe Diablo Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | White Sox @ Cubs | Sloan Park

1:05 p.m. MST | Athletics @ Giants | Scottsdale Stadium

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

1:10 p.m. MST | Giants @ Padres | Peoria Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Indians @ Athletics | Hohokam Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | D-backs @ Rangers | Surprise Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Royals @ Brewers | Maryvale Baseball Park

1:10 p.m. MST | Dodgers @ Rockies | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

1:05 p.m. MST | Angels @ Cubs | Sloan Park

1:05 p.m. MST White Sox @ Reds | Goodyear Ballpark

1:05 p.m. MST | Mariners @ White Sox | Camelback Ranch

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

1:05 p.m. MST | Cubs @ Royals | Surprise Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Athletics @ Padres | Peoria Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Mariners @ Indians | Goodyear Ballpark

1:05 p.m. MST | Reds @ Brewers | Maryvale Baseball Park

1:10 p.m. MST | Rangers @ Angels | Tempe Diablo Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Padres @ Rockies | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

1:05 p.m. MST | D-backs @ White Sox | Camelback Ranch

6:05 p.m. MST | Dodgers @ Giants | Scottsdale Stadium

Thursday, March 2, 2017

1:05 p.m. MST | Rockies @ Royals | Surprise Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Indians @ Dodgers | Camelback Ranch

1:10 p.m. MST | Brewers @ Mariners | Peoria Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Rangers @ Athletics | Hohokam Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Giants @ Angels | Tempe Diablo Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Padres @ D-backs | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

1:05 p.m. MST | Cubs @ Reds | Goodyear Ballpark

1:05 p.m. MST | White Sox @ Giants | Scottsdale Stadium

7:10 p.m. MST | Cubs @ D-backs | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Friday, March 3, 2017

1:05 p.m. MST | Royals @ Dodgers | Camelback Ranch

1:05 p.m. MST | Rockies @ Indians | Goodyear Ballpark

1:05 p.m. MST | Giants @ Athletics | Hohokam Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Mariners @ Rangers | Surprise Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Brewers @ Angels | Tempe Diablo Stadium

1:10 p.m. MST | Dodgers @ D-backs | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

1:05 p.m. MST | Reds @ Cubs | Sloan Park

6:40 p.m. MST | White Sox @ Padres | Peoria Stadium

Saturday, March 4, 2017

1:05 p.m. MST | Royals @ Reds | Goodyear Ballpark

1:05 p.m. MST | Giants @ Royals | Surprise Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Indians @ Athletics | Hohokam Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Rangers @ Brewers | Maryvale Baseball Park

1:10 p.m. MST | Mariners @ Rockies | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

1:10 p.m. MST | D-backs @ Padres | Peoria Stadium

1:05 p.m. MST | Angels @ White Sox | Camelback Ranch

1:05 p.m. MST | Dodgers @ Cubs | Sloan Park

