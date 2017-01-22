The most popular game day foods by state

What's your go-to game day snack? (Photo: DirecTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Normally, tailgating in the Carolinas means barbecue, baked beans, and maybe some ribs or chicken. Maybe even burgers.

But none of those claim the top spot in the Carolinas when it comes to game day, according to DirecTV.

In North Carolina, the most popular food is sausage. In South Carolina, there’s a little bit more of a party flavor with charcuterie and cheeses taking the number one spot.

So, how exactly did DirecTV reach this conclusion? They combed through Instagram posts in 2015 to determine which snacks America was gobbling down during games. The most popular items by state were selected if mentioned along with #Gameday in a post, so the results aren’t super scientific, but it is surprising in a number of places.

For example, in Arkansas, it’s all about pancakes. In Rhode Island? Pumpkin pie. Nationwide, the most liked game day snack was Watermelon, which averaged 100 likes per post. For those who stick to a vegan diet, posts featuring vegan snacks were No. 2 on the most-liked list.

To view the entire list of results, including the most popular game day sweets, click here.

Copyright 2016 WCNC