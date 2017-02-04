The loudest hole in golf, the 16th at TPC Scottsdale

Feb 4, 2017; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; A general view of fans on the par 3 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Allan Henry, Allan Henry)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It's unlike anything in golf, the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

It's a simple par-three shot over desert onto a green protected by bunkers.

That isn't what makes it special.

The 16th hole is totally surrounded by grandstands, making it the loudest hole in golf. Miss the green? You'll hear about it in the form of boos.

Land a shot close to the pin?

The place will erupt and you'll think you're at an Arizona Cardinals game.

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is just one example of what makes this tournament one of the most unique events on the entire PGA Tour.

PHOTOS: 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open

(© 2017 KPNX)