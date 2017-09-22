Teams from a Mexican Baseball League will host a 'fiesta' in the Valley

Durante los dos días de fiesta habrá tres partidos y por primera vez llegan al valle tres equipos de la liga mexicana el sábado 30 de septiembre y domingo primero de octubre. (Foto: Facebook de Mexican Baseball Fiesta)

For seven consecutive years, the Mexican Baseball Fiesta has come to the Valley. This year, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Mesa will host the family-friendly event, featuring fun, food, music and baseball.

The event gives Valley residents a chance to experience Mexico's Winter League Season.

"The Mexican Baseball Fiesta was born in 2011, with the idea of having teams from Mexico, from the Winter League to come and play here in Arizona, to the fans that were following those teams or were from those cities in Mexico and were living here in Arizona,” said Francisco Gamez, one of the event organizers.

Those who have experienced a winter league game in Mexico know that it's more than a baseball game, it’s a big party in the stands.

“We have the music, we have the food, we have the mascots running around the whole game. The music doesn’t stop, just with a pitch and then it comes back. That’s why we name it a Fiesta, it’s a big party,” Gamez said.

For the first time in the Valley, they're bringing three teams from the Mexican Pacific League.

“We’re going to have Los Naranjeros, Cañeros de Los Mochis and the champions of last year’s league, Aguilas de Mexicali. So, this is the first time, we have had for the last five year, only two or one, so, this year we’re going to have three teams from the league coming," said Gamez.

The first game will be on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. The other two games will be on Sunday. All three will take place at Sloan Park at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa, Arizona.

For more information visit their website: Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

