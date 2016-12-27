Swansea City dismisses American coach Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley, manager of Swansea City, looks on during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on Dec. 14, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Swansea City fired coach Bob Bradley on Tuesday, dismissing the American after nearly three months of disappointing results.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,’’ club chairman Huw Jenkins said Tuesday in a statement released on the team's website. “Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.’’

Swansea has lost its last three matches and conceded 10 goals in the process.

Since Bradley joined in early October as the first American coach in the top European league, Swansea has lost seven of its 11 games.

The Swans are in danger of relegation with 12 points and next to last in the standings after Monday's 4-1 loss to West Ham. Assistant coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take over the team in the interim.

Bradley was in charge for 11 games after replacing Francesco Guidolin on Oct. 3.

He led the U.S. men's national team from 2006-11 and reached the second round of the 2010 World Cup. During his tenure, he took the team to the 2009 Confederations Cup final, beating Spain en route, and won the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

