Suns' Devin Booker buys block of tickets free for students for Mercury playoff game

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury. (Photos: Getty Images)

The Phoenix Mercury are bound for another run at the WNBA Championship and college students can get tickets for free thanks to Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker.

The Suns guard bought 270 tickets for the 942Crew and any college students to fill Wells Fargo Arena at Arizona State. The game is Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a valid college ID. The tickets will be available on the north side of the arena starting at 4 p.m.

The game is a single-elimination in Round 1 of the WNBA playoffs. The top eight teams in the league move on to playoffs, regardless of conference. This is the Mercury's fifth straight playoff run.

Booker goes to multiple Mercury games each season. He holds the Suns single-game franchise record with 70 points last March.

Tickets for the Mercury playoff game are also available at PhoenixMercury.com or by calling 602-252-WNBA. The team normally plays at Talking Stick Resort Arena, but a previously-planned event has moved the playoff game to the home of the Sun Devils.

The Mercury won the WNBA championship in 2007, 2009 and 2014. Diana Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

