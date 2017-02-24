Spring training stadiums: Info and more

Aerial view of Scottsdale Stadium

PHOENIX - Are you ready for Spring Training? We are so excited to see the Arizona Diamondbacks back in action at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale!

Camelback Ranch

Teams: Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers

Address: 10710 W. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85037

Parking: Parking at Camelback Ranch-Glendale is all onsite and completely free!

Tickets: http://web.camelbackranchbaseball.com/visitingcamelback/sg_schedule.jsp

Autographs: Weekends at The Ranch: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in 2017!

At all Weekend Premier games, enjoy the best of what Dodgers and White Sox Spring Training is all about. Prior to the game, have the chance to meet team alumni and legends, visit Autograph Alley for scheduled autograph signings and enjoy live music and concession items around the back fields, all while watching the Dodgers and White Sox warm up for that day's game. Inside the main stadium, there will be roaming entertainers for kids, live music, and special in-game elements celebrating the history and tradition of Dodgers and White Sox baseball. In 2017, you won't want to miss Weekends at The Ranch.

Goodyear Ballpark

Teams: Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians

Address: 1933 S. Ballpark Way Goodyear, AZ 85338

Parking: Ballpark parking is $5 for cars and $10 per RV. There is no overnight RV parking. There are no refunds once a vehicle has been parked. The City of Goodyear is not responsible for damaged or stolen vehicles.

Tickets: http://www.goodyearbp.com/spring-training/tickets

Autographs: On game days, autographs are available from players choosing to sign until 12:45 p.m. At that time, ushers will inform guests to return to their assigned seats. Players may also choose to sign autographs during team practices, which are held daily during Spring Training season at the Indians and Reds Development Complexes. Promotional autograph days will be listed on the website.

Salt River Fields

Teams: Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies

Address: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Tickets: http://saltriverfields.com/

Parking: There are over 3,000 parking spaces on-site at Salt River Fields. Day of game parking is available in all lots for $5.00. RV and bus parking is available for $15.00. Salt River Fields parking lots will open on game days at 9 am. In addition, Hybrid Parking Spots are available around the complex courtesy of APS.

Autographs: Guests are permitted to seek autographs from players along the railing between sections 101 – 104, and 120-123 up to 40 minutes prior to game time, or until the end of batting practice, whichever comes first. Please be considerate by not inconveniencing guests seated in these areas. Designated autograph times are pending.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will hold autograph sessions at each of their home games on the left field concourse. The sessions will feature two players each D-backs home game and will run from 11:45 am until Noon on day games and 5:45 pm until 6:00 pm on night games.

The Colorado Rockies will hold autograph sessions at each of their home games on the right field concourse. The sessions will feature two players each Rockies home game and will run from 11:45 am until Noon on day games and 5:45 pm until 6:00 pm on night games.

Maryvale Park

Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Address: 3600 N. 51st Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85031

Tickets: http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/mil/spring_training/ballpark/

Parking: A limited number of parking spots can be purchased in advanced online with your game purchase or by calling the Ticket Office at (800)-933-7890.While quantities last, advanced parking can be purchased online or via phone 7 days in advance of the game or at the Maryvale Ticket Office the day before the game.

Advance Parking: $5

Day of Game Parking: $6

Parking lots A & B can be accessed off of 51st Avenue and Whitton Drive, which is just south of Indian School Road.

Autographs: Along the first-base line during pre-game and post-game is the best place to obtain autographs.

Tip: For seats in the shade, pick the upper rows behind home plate. For seats in the sun, choose seats in any lower section or head to the outfield.

Peoria Sports Complex

Teams: San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners

Address: 16101 North 83rd Avenue Peoria, AZ 85382

Tickets: http://sandiego.padres.mlb.com/mlb/events/spring_training/y2017/peoria.jsp

Parking: During Spring Training, there is a $5 charge for vehicle parking and $10 for RV Parking. Parking fees for other events may vary. There are three points of entry for parking at the complex. All parking access routes are from 83rd Avenue.

Autographs: As designated by its name, Autograph Alley is a popular location for fans to greet players as they enter and exit the stadium field. Fans of all ages gather along the fence line in hopes their favorite players will take a moment to offer their signature.

Located under the right field bridge, Autograph Alley is accessible from the time the stadium gates open until the last player leaves the field. Both home and visiting teams pass through this area. All autographs are by player discretion.

Sloan Park

Teams: Chicago Cubs

Address: 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ 85201

Tickets: http://cubs.mlb.com/chc/sloan-park/tickets/

Parking: Parking for all games at Sloan Park is available at $10.00 (reserved) or $5.00 (general) per vehicle or motorcycle. Buses or RVs will be charged $14.00. General lots are located to the east of the ballpark. Spots are available on a first-come basis. Parking lots open four hours prior to game time.

Autographs: Time permitting, players and coaches may sign autographs up until 30 minutes prior to the game. Fans seeking autographs following the game may have the opportunity to find players in the designated player walkway from the ballpark to the home clubhouse, located outside the Home Plate Gate.

Hohokam Stadium

Teams: Oakland Athletics

Address: 1235 N. Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

Tickets: http://oakland.athletics.mlb.com/oak/spring_training/ballpark/

Parking: $5.00 and people park on the grass soccer fields on both the north and south side of the stadium. There is a special handicapped area, which is closest to the main entrance. No deals available, unless you are friends with Chris Williams! By the way RV's are a little more.

Autographs: For autographs, the team doesn't have any formal sessions set up. That said, the players are good about signing before and after games/workouts on the field, on their way into/out of the ballpark when they arrive and leave, etc.

Scottsdale Stadium

Teams: San Francisco Giants

Address: 7408 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Tickets: http://m.mlb.com/giants/tickets/spring

Parking: Scottsdale offers FREE parking throughout the downtown area. However, parking lots adjacent to the stadium do fill quickly so we encourage you to arrive early or plan ahead. Public parking structures are located at:

-2nd Street & Drinkwater

-2nd Street & Brown

-3rd Street & Craftsman Court

Please note that some parking areas have a 3 hour time limit. Handicap accessible parking is located in the City Court parking lot located south of Indian School Road on 75th Street and in the Civic Center parking structure. Patrons may also drop off guests in the bus lane along the east side of Drinkwater Blvd but may not leave vehicles unattended.

Autographs: Fans can get autographs along the first-base/right field line as well as in the parking lot.

Surprise Stadium

Teams: Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals

Address: 15850 N. Bullard Ave. in Surprise

Tickets: http://surprisespringtraining.com/

Parking: Free. Parking is available in the main stadium parking lot or across the street at the Surprise Aquatic Center and Community Park. All in short walking distance to the stadium gates.

Autographs: The best opportunity is on the practice fields around 10 a.m. or to by purchasing a game ticket down right or left field is key, as players enter from the right and left field lines.

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Team: Angels

Address: 2200 West Alameda Drive in Tempe

Tickets: http://m.mlb.com/angels/tickets/spring

Parking: Cars $5, RV's $25

Please call the Tempe Diablos (480) 491-3680 for details regarding seasonal parking passes.

You can park at one of two Downtown Tempe Park-iT locations including City Hall Garage or Hayden Square Garage. Bring your parking ticket to be validated at the trolley stop located at 5th Street and Mill Avenue. A Mill Avenue District representative will be on hand to validate the parking of all passengers with valid game tickets.

Autographs: Fans can seek autographs from players along the railing between the dugout and the foul pole on both sides of the field up to 45 minutes prior to game time. At that time, fans will be asked to return to their assigned seats. Please be considerate of fans seated in these areas when seeking autographs. Fans may also visit the stadium from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. during non-game day practices.

