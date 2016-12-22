Sports predictions for '17: Tony Romo, Chris Paul, Bryce Harper on the move

Oct 13, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) looks on during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

What will 2017 bring to the sports world? USA TODAY Sports has an idea and shares its silly, serious and sublime predictions for the coming year. Here are 52 of them, one for each week of 2017:

1. Jon Gruden finally returns to coaching for a high-profile gig with the Los Angeles Rams. And yes, he'll become the NFL's highest-paid coach, too.

2. Teryl Austin and Scott Linehan also land NFL head coaching jobs.

3. Alabama wins the college football national championship, and Nick Saban gets a raise that sends him past $7 million in annual pay and past Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh as the nation’s highest-paid coach.

4. Teenager Chloe Kim takes her place as the best female snowboarder, supplanting Kelly Clark is the winningest rider ever.

5. Notorious #WakeyLeaks perpetrator Tommy Elrod is appointed by President Trump to head the CIA’s counterintelligence division.

6. The San Diego Chargers move to Los Angeles, officially marking the NFL's return to L.A. The Rams also will continue to play in L.A..

7. Meanwhile NFL owners get cold feet about putting the Raiders in Las Vegas but don’t shut the door on it. Pressing the pause button on Vegas gives the Raiders more time to consider other options and determine whether the NFL is a smart fit in Sin City.

8. In a trade deadline shocker, DeMarcus Cousins is dealt to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Kelly Olynyk and two draft picks.

9. Kirk Cousins becomes the league's highest-paid player. He gambled on himself with the franchise tag in 2016, and it's pays off. Another franchise tag will cost nearly $24 million, so that's pretty much where negotiations begin for a long-term deal from the Washington Redskins (or someone else).

10. In St. Moritz, Switzerland, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins her third world championship in slalom. The 21-year-old, who won Olympic gold in 2014, won’t take the overall World Cup title, but she’ll continue to improve in the speed events with an eye toward the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

11. Johnny Manziel will, well, all we know for sure is it will involve a Breathalyzer test, an inflatable swan and absurd denials.

12. After a series of rancorous cabinet confirmation hearings, an exasperated President Trump, citing his unimpeachable Facebook posts, tabs Curt Schilling as Secretary of Education.

13. Tony Romo moves on from Dallas to play for the New York Jets. The Denver Broncos may be a better situation for the veteran quarterback, but GM John Elway can’t make it work with the salary cap.

14. After leading Duke to its sixth national championship, coach Mike Krzyzewski announces his retirement. (Editor’s note: We predicted this last year. It’s bound to come true.)

15. Bored in retirement, slugger David Ortiz becomes a contestant on the spring season of Dancing With the Stars

16. Bored as a struggling minor leaguer, Tim Tebow retires from baseball in the fall and commits to joining Dancing With the Stars.

17. Jose Mourinho is fired at the end of his first season as head coach of Manchester United after failing to turn around the club’s fortunes.

18. Two years and three days after he is foaled, Mastery captures the 143rd Kentucky Derby for Bob Baffert, the trainer’s fifth victory in the Run for the Roses. His previous most recent Derby winner was some stud named American Pharoah, who ended the 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015.

19. Russell Westbrook becomes the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple double for an entire season.

20. Josef Newgarden rewards the decision of Roger Penske to sign him by winning his first Indianapolis 500 and record 17th for Team Penske.

21. The Chicago Cubs invite Steve Bartman to Wrigley Field and he throws a strike for the first pitch – sans headphones.

22. A motivated Maria Sharapova returns from her drug suspension with a vengeance and wins a major. The response from fans and even fellow players is harsh.

23. The San Antonio Spurs and Gregg Popovich win their sixth NBA title, downing the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals and taking out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

24. Conor McGregor continues to turn the screw on the UFC and get paid. McGregor beats Nate Diaz in a trilogy fight in the summer, then downs the returning Georges St. Pierre in an end-of-year blockbuster that breaks the organization’s pay-per-view record.

25. Armed with new equipment and rejuvenated with an improved back, Tiger Woods wins for the first time since 2013. It won’t be a major championship, but it will be a triumphant breakthrough for the best player of his generation.

26. Lance Armstrong goes to trial about whether he should have to pay for his sins on the U.S. Postal Service Cycling team. The federal government wins the trial, but the jury only makes him pay around $400,000 instead of the $100 million sought by the government.

27. James Harden wins the NBA MVP in one of the closest votes in history. Six players get first place votes.

28. Stung by criticism that they don’t win enough as individuals, the Americas win the Solheim Cup. Mark down Stacy Lewis as the one securing the winning point.

29. Serena Williams wins major No. 23, at Wimbledon, to break her tie with Steffi Graf for the most majors in the Open era.

30. The Los Angeles Clippers’ core finally cracks. After losing out on home-court advantage in the playoffs, the Clippers fall in the first round again and Chris Paul signs with the New York Knicks in free agency. Blake Griffin re-signs with L.A.

31. Tom Brady turns 40 -- no joke, on Aug. 3.

32. Los Angeles is selected to host the 2024 Olympics. The L.A. bid faces stiff competition from Paris, but when the IOC picks a city in September its L.A.’s existing infrastructure, plans to rein in costs and Olympic history that will bring the Games back to the U.S.

33. While the Internationals will put up a spirited fight in the shadows of the Staue of Liberty at Liberty National in New Jersey, the U.S., led by captain Steve Stricker, continues its domination of the Presidents Cup.

34. The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs in a rematch of the 1918 World Series.

35. Dale Earnhardt Jr. misses NASCAR races because of a recurrence of concussion symptoms like those that forced him to miss 18 of 36 races in 2016.

36. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight in a rematch of their 2015 bout that shattered records for revenue but also bored the masses.

37. The NFL, fresh off of a wake-up call from plunging TV ratings during the election season, realizes it needs to alter the way it packages its product. Look for banner ads to replace some commercial stoppages – looking at you, post-TD and post-kickoff pause – and for a more streamlined officiating process that keeps the action moving.

38. Chris Sale not only wins the Cy Young Award, but the MVP too in his first season with the Red Sox.

39. Shohei Otani, a dominant pitcher and hitter in Japan, signs with the Washington Nationals following the 2017 season.

40. Dustin Johnson becomes the first player to win back-to-back PGA Tour Player of the Year honors since Woods completed a hat trick in 2007. On his way to becoming world No. 1 for the first time, Johnson wins his second major championship among four victories.

41. Saban laughs and breaks into a brief smile, according to a published report. Subsequent reports downgrade it to a chuckle.

42. The U.S. men’s national soccer team rebounds under new coach Bruce Arena and qualifies for the 2018 World Cup. It won’t be pretty, as Arena uses a back-to-basics style, but the Americans manage to finish in the third and final automatic CONCACAF qualifying spot.

43. The fourth season of the dynasty-proof NASCAR top-series playoff achieves its mandate again, as Jimmie Johnson fails to repeat as champ. No driver has won consecutive titles since the new system was concocted for the 2014 season.

44. The Nationals trade Bryce Harper after the season.

45. Michigan finally breaks through and beats Ohio State. Harbaugh remains with Michigan, setting him up to again surpass Saban as the nation’s highest-paid football coach.

46. A college football team that didn’t qualify for its own conference championship game once again is selected by the College Football Playoff. Questions are raised about the purpose of such championship games until everybody draws the same conclusion: They’re just exhibition games designed to squeeze more money out of fans, television networks and advertisers.

47. The Buffalo Bills do not make the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year. Bills fans will do stupid and embarrassing things along the way.

48. After a second consecutive losing season, the University of Arizona parts ways with football coach Rich Rodriguez, setting off a bidding war for his services from ESPN and Fox Sports.

49. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts wins the Heisman Trophy. With only moderate improvement in his passing accuracy, he’s able to do everything Lamar Jackson did in 2016, and Hurts has an even better team around him to help.

50. The New England Patriots don’t win the AFC East for the first time since 2008 and second time since Tom Brady became starting quarterback in 2001. Instead they are overtaken by the Miami Dolphins and hot-shot coach Adam Gase.

51. The Cleveland Browns win a few football games – at least five of them – once they figure out a solution at quarterback and plug holes on their roster.

52. An NFL wide receiver gains 2,000 yards. Maybe it's Antonio Brown or Julio Jones, who have both been close before. Maybe it's explosive Odell Beckham or Mike Evans, who gets more targets than anyone in the league. Wide2K is coming.

Copyright 2016 USA TODAY Sports