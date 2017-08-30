Shane Doan retires after storied career with Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes right winger Shane Doan after scoring during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

He will be a "member of our Pack forever." The words of Arizona Coyotes team owner Andrew Barroway back in June when the team said it would part ways with long-time captain Shane Doan.

Those words ring true today as Doan closes the books on a storied career almost entirely spent on the ice in the Valley.

Doan, 40, had been with the Coyotes since being drafted by the then-Winnipeg Jets in 1995. The team would become the Phoenix Coyotes just a season later.

Doan, would go on to spend his entire 21-year career with the Coyotes organization, is the team's all-time leader in goals scored and points among other accolades.

The team announced it would part ways with Doan as it move forward focusing on younger talent.

"This was a very difficult decision given what Shane has done for the Coyotes and his unparalleled importance to the organization," owner Barroway said.

Doan's announcement comes despite interest from several teams including Nashville, Dallas and the New York Rangers, according to Arizona Sports.

The long-time captain penned a “thank you” letter in The Arizona Republic.

