Saturday breaks attendance record at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - I think it's safe to say this year's Saturday 'Green Out' was a success.
Last year, Saturday's round set an attendance record with 201,003 fans coming out to the TPC Scottsdale.
This year, 204,906 fans came out, breaking last year's record.
Last year's event set the week long attendance record, and we're on pace to break that record this year.
2017 WM Phoenix Open Attendance Numbers:
Monday – 11,743
Tuesday – 29,801
Wednesday – 77,906* (75,380 in 2015)
Thursday – 103,420
Friday – 169,004* (160,415 in 2016)
Saturday – 204,906* (201,003 in 2016)
*Denotes New Record
