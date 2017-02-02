Rickie Fowler would love to win one with grandpa, dad watching

Jan 27, 2017; La Jolla, CA, USA; Rickie Fowler tosses his ball into the water following the 18th hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, Orlando Jorge Ramirez)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Yutaka Tanaka spent many days with and walked many miles alongside his grandson, Rickie Fowler, when the youngster fell in love with golf at age 2, the time together on golf courses, driving ranges and putting greens forging a special bond.

Tanaka was walking with Fowler again last year during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. With him most every step of the way were friends and other members of Fowler’s family, including his father, Rod, who used to haul sand and gravel from his business to the Murrieta Valley Golf Range east of Los Angeles and swap it out for range balls for his son to hit.

Grandpa and father had seen Fowler win many golf tournaments, but neither were witness to his six triumphs in the professional ranks, among them the 2015 Players Championship. With two holes to play in the Phoenix Open, their dreams looked destined to turn to reality.

Then Fowler, holding a two-shot lead on the tee of the 71st hole, refused to play safe. Taking out driver on the short par-4, he hit his tee shot exactly the way he wanted, saw it sail on the exact line he wanted and watched as the ball hit a downslope in the fairway and raced over the green into a water hazard 370 yards away. His lead was gone. Then the storybook ending came to a crushing conclusion five holes later when Hideki Matsuyama defeated Fowler on the fourth playoff hole.

Fowler, who has a tattoo on his bicep of his grandpa’s name in Japanese script, broke down in tears while talking to the media afterward. Grandpa and dad left in pain, too.

“That hurt me a lot to see him hurt emotionally because he was so excited having me and grandpa there,” Rod Fowler said. “You never want to see that happen to your kids. We went away from that tournament pretty bummed, but I think he has a lot of wins ahead of him. And I’m looking forward to being there when that happens.”

It could happen this week as Fowler’s clan is back at TPC Scottsdale. Fowler, 28, ranked No. 14 in the world, is coming off a year he labeled “for me individually, it was poor,” despite winning in Abu Dhabi. He would love to deliver a win this week, but he knows that can’t consume him as he heads to the first tee Thursday.

“It was tough last year because I felt I played good enough to win outright, but 17 didn’t go the way I wanted to or how I planned,” Fowler said “A little unfortunate how it turned out. But you can’t discount how Hideki played down the stretch. Golf tournaments play out how they play out, but it was tough because it almost worked out perfectly. I wasn’t trying to hide from the fact I was playing to win for myself and them. But ultimately at the end of the day, I have to go out and win for myself. I have to take care of business and win for myself and everything else will come with it.

“Some people have told me you can’t go out there and win for someone else. You can’t let that cloud your mind. They’ve seen me play well and have some success, but the cherry on top would be to win with them there.”

Grandpa and dad were there for the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National in Minnesota in October. They saw Fowler, who also represented the U.S. in the World Cup and Olympics last year, go 2-1-0, which included his win against Justin Rose in singles, as the U.S. won for the first time since 2008.

“It was special that they were there at the Ryder Cup. I saw them throughout the week, inside the ropes a lot,” Fowler said. “But it was a different feeling. It was just me winning. I was celebrating with the team, not just with my own little team.”

Fowler was disappointed he didn’t carry his winning form onward following his win in Abu Dhabi and playoff loss in the Phoenix Open. He continues working hard with coach Butch Harmon, and he loves playing in the Phoenix desert, where he won as a junior golfer, lost in a playoff in the 2009 Frys.com Open and finished second in the Phoenix Open in 2010 and 2016.

“It’s a great area,” he said. “And there is nothing like the energy and the vibe when this place gets going. It would be a perfect place to win in front of grandpa and dad.”

