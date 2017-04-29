Queen Creek High School's baseball coach has rich Valley pedigree

Mikel Moreno and his family (Photo: 12 News)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Queen Creek High School's head baseball coach Mikel Moreno has a long-rooted history in Arizona.

You might say his pedigree in the Valley is stacked.

The former Mesa Jackrabbits quarterback and Arizona State baseball player has landed a spot coaching the next generation of baseball players.

"I was fortunate enough to be a three-year starter (at ASU), I love ASU," Moreno said. "I can't say enough good things about it."

Coach Moreno wears many hats, or in this case - uniforms.

"It's a tremendous honor for me to be able to put the uniform on and be a part of the great lineage of our military," Moreno said.

Moreno enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2009 and has served his country ever since, first as a soldier, then in the National Guard since 2014.

But he couldn't retire coaching just yet.

"When a player calls me 'Coach,' it's important, you know?"

Moreno and his Bulldogs rank fifth in Arizona and second in the 5A classification.

© 2017 KPNX-TV