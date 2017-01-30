Professional cornhole helps benefit local charity

Sun Devil Family Charities held a chairty cornhole tournament in Tempe last weekend. (Photo: 12 Sports)

TEMPE, Ariz. - When you think of cornhole, you may think of tailgating or hanging out with your friends at a local watering hole.

You may be surprised to find out that there was professional cornhole played right here in Tempe this past weekend.

Cornhole Bowl 4 was put on by Sun Devil Family Charities, and brought together a mix of amateurs and professional cornhole players.

And the best part of the event?

It was all for a great cause.

"We have a bunch of fans out here to be a part of Sun Devil Family Charities annual cornhole tournament where we raise money for families that are in medical need," said Joe Cajic with Sun Devil Family Charities.

"I've been involved with the cornhole tournament for the last couple years since they started," said Sheila Sanders with Sun Devil Family Charities. "Once I started finding out what they did, and how they help the community, ASU, students, alumni, all those things, it seems like the best way for me to spend my time for a university that gives so much to the community as well."

Sun Devil Family Charities is a non-profit that aims to provide financial assistance to members of the Sun Devil community that need help with medical expenses.

