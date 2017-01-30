KPNX
PIR undergoing $178 million modernization project

Monday PIR announced a $178 million modernization project.

January 30, 2017

AVONDALE, Ariz. - It was announced Monday that Phoenix International Raceway will undergo a $178 million modernization project.

The project will include a redesigned infield featuring a new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage Fan Zone. The start/finish line will also be moved to Turn 2, just before the dog leg.

There will be a new pedestrian tunnel connecting the infield to a new seating area that will include Wi-Fi.

The moving of the start/finish line will help promote more competition and will make restarts more challenging and exciting.

