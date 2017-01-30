PIR undergoing $178 million modernization project

AVONDALE, Ariz. - It was announced Monday that Phoenix International Raceway will undergo a $178 million modernization project.
The project will include a redesigned infield featuring a new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage Fan Zone. The start/finish line will also be moved to Turn 2, just before the dog leg.
There will be a new pedestrian tunnel connecting the infield to a new seating area that will include Wi-Fi.
The moving of the start/finish line will help promote more competition and will make restarts more challenging and exciting.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs