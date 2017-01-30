PIR undergoing $178 million modernization project

Nov 13, 2016; Avondale, AZ, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) and driver Kyle Busch (18) and driver Kevin Harvick (4) and driver Kyle Larson (42) lead on the green-white flag restart during the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

AVONDALE, Ariz. - It was announced Monday that Phoenix International Raceway will undergo a $178 million modernization project.

The project will include a redesigned infield featuring a new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage Fan Zone. The start/finish line will also be moved to Turn 2, just before the dog leg.

There will be a new pedestrian tunnel connecting the infield to a new seating area that will include Wi-Fi.

The moving of the start/finish line will help promote more competition and will make restarts more challenging and exciting.

