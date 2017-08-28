KPNX
Close
Weather Alert Excessive Heat Warning
Close

Phoenix Rising tells supporter club it can't display banner with crossed-out Swastika

12 News , KPNX 6:33 PM. MST August 28, 2017

Phoenix Rising FC found itself in some hot water this weekend after supporter group Los Bandidos was told it could not display an anti-racism banner at Saturday's game because of a crossed-out Swastika on the banner.

According to a statement from the Rising, Los Bandidos walked out of the stadium after being asked to remove the banner.

The club said it supports the anti-racist sentiment of the banner but that "baiting artwork, such as a crossed-out Swastika, invites the most disgusting element in our society to deliver a thuggish rejoinder which has no place in our stadium."

The banner also read "STOP RACISM" and had crossed-out the letters "WP" for "white power" and "KKK" for the Ku Klux Klan.

Los Bandidos wrote in a Facebook post that its members had spoken with the Rising's front office and ownership and intended to work things out, adding that "[a]t no point should anyone confuse the club of having a racist stance."

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories