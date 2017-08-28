Phoenix Rising tells supporter club it can't display banner with crossed-out Swastika

Phoenix Rising FC logo. (Photo: Phoenix Rising FC)

Phoenix Rising FC found itself in some hot water this weekend after supporter group Los Bandidos was told it could not display an anti-racism banner at Saturday's game because of a crossed-out Swastika on the banner.

According to a statement from the Rising, Los Bandidos walked out of the stadium after being asked to remove the banner.

The club said it supports the anti-racist sentiment of the banner but that "baiting artwork, such as a crossed-out Swastika, invites the most disgusting element in our society to deliver a thuggish rejoinder which has no place in our stadium."

The banner also read "STOP RACISM" and had crossed-out the letters "WP" for "white power" and "KKK" for the Ku Klux Klan.

There were other symbols crossed out as well as the swastika & nothing was said about them. But we went too far crossing the swastika.. pic.twitter.com/9xMxVGHt2g — Los Bandidos (@BandidosPHX) August 28, 2017

Los Bandidos wrote in a Facebook post that its members had spoken with the Rising's front office and ownership and intended to work things out, adding that "[a]t no point should anyone confuse the club of having a racist stance."

A statement from Phoenix Rising Football Club. pic.twitter.com/yjDZOseJ1u — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) August 27, 2017

