KPNX
Close

Phoenix Rising player loses close family friend in Mexico earthquake

Professional soccer player Elder Arreola lost family members to the earthquake in Mexico earlier this week.

12 News , KPNX 10:32 PM. MST September 21, 2017

The deadly earthquake in Mexico this week hit close to home for many Arizonans, including the Phoenix Rising's own Eder Arreola.

Arreola said he learned the news while practicing with teammates that a close family friend had died in the quake. She was his godfather's mother.

"She was in the hospital, one of the hospitals that lost power and electricity," he said. "She was attached to, like, machines and all that. Because of that, she wasn't able to make it."

Teammate Didier Drogba, who has more than a million followers on Twitter, retweeted the message asking his fans to support Arreola and his family.

If you would like to donate to the YouCaring page in support of Arreola's family, you can do so here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories