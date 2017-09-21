Phoenix Rising player loses close family friend in Mexico earthquake

Phoenix Rising's Eder Arreola. (Photo: 12 News)

The deadly earthquake in Mexico this week hit close to home for many Arizonans, including the Phoenix Rising's own Eder Arreola.

Arreola said he learned the news while practicing with teammates that a close family friend had died in the quake. She was his godfather's mother.

"She was in the hospital, one of the hospitals that lost power and electricity," he said. "She was attached to, like, machines and all that. Because of that, she wasn't able to make it."

Please keep donating & sharing! Anything makes a difference. Forever thankful w/ everyone that has done so! 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️https://t.co/KWxC2IJpIV — Eder Arreola (@EderArreola7) September 21, 2017

Teammate Didier Drogba, who has more than a million followers on Twitter, retweeted the message asking his fans to support Arreola and his family.

I would be very happy if all my followers retweeted this ❤️ to support my friend and team mate after #MexicoCityearthquake https://t.co/UXhhrFu8wQ — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) September 21, 2017

If you would like to donate to the YouCaring page in support of Arreola's family, you can do so here.

