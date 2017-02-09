Phoenix Rising FC signs Mexican soccer star Omar Bravo

C.D. Chivas Guadalajara and Mexican National Team soccer star Omar Bravo is joining the Phoenix Rising FC for the 2017 season. (Photo: Phoenix Rising FC)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Rising FC's latest addition is sure to be a familiar face for soccer fans.

Today, the club announced it has signed C.D. Chivas Guadalajara and Mexican National Team soccer star Omar Bravo.

Along with his star power, Bravo also brings some impressive statistics from his illustrious and productive career.

According to a release by the team, Bravo scored 132 goals with Chivas, making him the all-time leading scorer in the club’s history. He also made 65 appearances for the Mexican National Team, amassing 15 goals.

This signing only adds to the excitement among soccer fans as the team is set to debut their new brand. Phoenix Rising was known as Arizona United last season before their rebranding.

The team's ownership group also announced plans to play in a soccer-specific stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The recent changes and excitement surrounding the club appears to have been a main selling point for Bravo.

"I am attracted to the energy and excitement surrounding this organization and committed to helping the team succeed,” Bravo said. “I also want to help inspire the thousands of youth soccer players in Arizona and ignite their passion for our beautiful game."

The Phoenix Rising FC kick off their season on March 25 against Toronto FC II at the Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex.

To see their full season schedule, visit the club's official website.

