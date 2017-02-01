Phoenix Open: World's most sustainable sporting event

Instead of garbage cans, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is full of recycling and compost bins. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The greatest show on grass, is also the greatest recycling event.

"This is the most sustainable sporting event in the world," said Isha Cogborn, senior communications specialist with Waste Management.

Last year alone, 241 tons of material was recycled from TPC Scottsdale.

"You will not see a garbage can anywhere. What you will see is over a thousand recycling and compost bins," said Cogborn.

That beer can you recycled last year, might have been used to make products for this year.

"Some of the items your plastic bottle could have turned into this year is a blanket, lunch box, paper, even a beer can koozie," said Cogborn.

Waste Management crews work closely with vendors to make sure everything is recyclable in order to prevent anything from ending up at a landfill.

