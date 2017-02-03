Phoenix Open golfer arrested on extreme DUI

Steven Bowditch. (Photo: Scottsdale PD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police arrested PGA golfer Steven Bowditch early Friday morning after he was found asleep at the wheel.

Police received calls of an impaired driver in a white pickup truck around 1:10 a.m.

An officer found the truck at Scottsdale Road and Lincoln Drive and had to wake Bowditch up, according to police.

He was arrested for extreme DUI with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.20 percent.

He was held in Scottsdale City Jail before being released on bond later in the morning.

Bowditch, an Australian, is projected to miss the cut as he continues second-round play Friday afternoon. At last check, he was at +6 with four holes to go. The projected cut line is 1 under par.

