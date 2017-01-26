Phoenix added to MLS list for possible expansion cities

Phoenix Rising FC logo. (Photo: Phoenix Rising FC)

PHOENIX - Arizona could see a Major League Soccer team sooner than expected.

Thursday, Phoenix Rising FC announced that Phoenix had been invited by MLS to bid for an expansion team after a meeting between the league and the team's ownership group last week in New York City.

Applications are due next Tuesday, Jan. 31, and at least 10 other cities are competing for two MLS expansion franchises.

Phoenix Rising FC was purchased in August 2016 by a group led by Berke Bakay, who now governs the club, rebranded from the Arizona United Soccer Club. The team plays in the United Soccer League, which was recently granted Division 2 status by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“Being invited to submit an MLS expansion team application is an honor,” said Bakay in a statement on the team's website “It has always been our intention to bring Division 1 professional soccer to Arizona. But, we will need every soccer fan, business and community leader to quickly come together and support our application effort in order to achieve this incredible goal for our state.”

The team recently announced a long-term land lease in south Scottsdale near the Loop 101/Loop 202 interchange for a stadium and soccer complex.

The stadium will be soccer-specific, but designs showed an outdoor design, so the question remains: How would an outdoor sport be viable in the hot Phoenix summer?

There are also questions of size with regard to the stadium: Phoenix Rising FC said the plan was to have a minimum of 5,000 seats, which is far less ambitious than many current MLS stadiums. The team's release acknowledged that MLS teams "routinely play before live audiences of 20,000 to 25,000 fans."

Phoenix wasn't initially on the league's list of possible expansion market, which included Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham, Sacramento, St. Louis, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

MLS will decide on the expansion cities later this year.

