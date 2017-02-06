Perry High wrestler overcomes speech disability in sport

Local high school wrestler overcomes speech disability in sport.

Gilbert, Ariz. - It's hard to miss hearing team captain Tannor Calloway in the wrestling room at Perry High School. The two-year varsity captain calls the shots, but at one point in his life, he couldn't even talk.

"I was bullied because it was hard for me to go up and talk in front of my class and stuff," Tannor Calloway said.

"He was a non verbal communicator, he'd used 'Tannerisms' to tell me what he wanted," Julie Calloway, Tannor's mother said.

Doctors eventually diagnosed Tannor's condition as highly intelligent with a speech delay.

Still, the real recovery process came from Tannor's teachers and through sport.

"I could just lose myself you know? Feel like a normal kid," Tannor Calloway said.

Still, with a new found love in sport brought out a different challenge - his size.

"He was too small for football, too small for baseball too," Wes Calloway, Tannor's father said.

It was in wrestling that Tannor found his true calling. Although there wasn't a weight class for his 85-pound build, that didn't stop him from wrestling - it only fueled him.

"He was going up against guys with 20 pounds on him," head coach Darren Johnson said.

Tannor is a fighter. A fighter on the mat and in life. He never let his size or disability stop him. Years later, Tannor is now one of the top wrestlers at Perry High School.

He just qualified for state and is competing on Feb. 11 in Prescott, Ariz.

