Patriot All-America Invitational honors fallen soldiers.

Litchfield Park, Ariz. - It's a golf tournament bigger than the players and it's one that pays tribute to the military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

84 golfers participated in the sixth annual Patriot All-America Invitational at the Wigwam. The golfers' club bags were adorned with the story and picture of a fallen or wounded soldier.

Major Troy Gilbert, an F-16 fighter pilot, was stationed right here at the Luke Air Force Base and his story resonated throughout the tournament.

The golf bags will now be auctioned with all proceeds benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation. The foundation provides post-secondary education scholarships for the spouses and children on service men and women who are killed or disabled in the line of duty.

To learn more about the Folds of Honor Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2016 KPNX