Painter depicts Phoenix Open's 16th hole

A man painting the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open Feb. 1, 2017 speaks with 12 News' Cameron Cox.

12 Sports , KPNX 7:08 PM. MST February 01, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It was all fun and games Wednesday at TPC Scottsdale for the Phoenix Open's pro-am.

For one man, though, the pressure was on.

He was painting the scene at the 16th hole, racing against the sun moving across the sky, which changed the shadows of his scene moment to moment.

We didn't get to see the finished product, but we can confirm he appeared to be in good spirits, even if he was rushed.

