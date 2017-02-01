Painter depicts Phoenix Open's 16th hole

A painter works on his rendition of the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open Feb. 1, 2017. (Photo: 12 News file video)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It was all fun and games Wednesday at TPC Scottsdale for the Phoenix Open's pro-am.

For one man, though, the pressure was on.

He was painting the scene at the 16th hole, racing against the sun moving across the sky, which changed the shadows of his scene moment to moment.

We didn't get to see the finished product, but we can confirm he appeared to be in good spirits, even if he was rushed.

