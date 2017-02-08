Spring training is almost here. Arizona Diamondbacks' pitchers and catchers report to camp on Monday out at Salt River Fields. Archie Bradley can’t wait to get back to baseball. The 24-year-old is coming off his best season yet, winning 8 games and spending the majority of the year in the majors. Remember two years ago? Archie was struck in the head by a Carlos Gonzalez line drive. This year, he’s got a little extra face padding for protection, and the confidence to back it up. Archie recently played in the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am last week. Some of his teammates brought signs that read, “Make Archie great again.” If there was ever a year to do that, this is the year, and he’s feeling no pressure. 12 Sports’ Cameron Cox is ‘On Deck with Archie Bradley’.



