Winter Olympics 2018: Where is Pyeongchang?

The Summer Games in Rio are days from completion and we can't help but look forward to the games to cheer on the Jamaican bobsled team and be amazed at the halfpipe.

Here's what you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Location: PyeongChang, South Korea. (Pronounced PYUHNG'-chahng)

PyeongChang is a county in the northern part of the county, mostly covered in mountains. The Alpensia ski resort is open year-round.

When: Feb. 9-25, 2018 (about a year and a half from now!)

New sports: For the first time snowboarding big air, curling mixed doubles, speed skating mass start and Alpine skiing team will be events at the Olympics.

TV viewing: The 2018 Winter Games will again be on NBC. We'll see if the practice of tape delay is continued.

Beyond: Here's where the Games will be held beyond Rio:

2020 Summer Games - Tokyo, Japan

2022 Winter Games - Beijing, China

