One year until Winter Olympics 2018: Where is Pyeongchang?

It feels like the Summer Olympics just ended, but we're already one year out from the Winter Games. We can't wait to cheer on the Jamaican bobsled team and be amazed at the halfpipe.

Here's what you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Location: Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Pronounced PYUHNG'-chahng.)

Pyeongchang is a county in the northern part of the country, mostly covered in mountains. The Alpensia ski resort is open year-round.

When: Feb. 9-25, 2018 (one year from now!)

New sports: For the first time, snowboarding big air, curling mixed doubles, speed skating mass start and Alpine skiing team will be events at the Olympics.

TV viewing: The 2018 Winter Games will again be on NBC. We'll see if the practice of tape delay is continued.

Beyond: Here's where the Games will be held beyond Pyeongchang:

2020 Summer Games - Tokyo, Japan

2022 Winter Games - Beijing, China

