Looking back: 11 U.S. Olympians with Arizona ties medalled in Rio

USA's Michael Phelps kisses a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

One thing that set 2016 apart: the Rio Olympics.

During August, hundreds of athletes from around the world came together to compete for gold, silver and bronze.

And Arizona was well represented.

In fact, "arizona strong" took on a new meaning as 11 U.S. medal winners had ties to Arizona:

1. Michael Phelps

The most decorated Olympian of all time finished a remarkable career in Rio. Phelps, who lives in Scottsdale and trained at ASU in Tempe, won five gold and one silver over the course of the 2016 Olympic Games. That brings his career totals to 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze. He's retiring from competitive swimming and will help Bob Bowman coach at ASU.

2 and 3. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi

The Phoenix Mercury stars were part of the U.S. women's basketball team that dominated the competition and won gold over Spain. Their average margin of victory: 38.5 points per game. Taurasi has won four straight gold medals. This was Griner's first Olympics.

4. Helen Maroulis

In Rio, Maroulis became the first U.S. women to win wrestling gold. She upset the three-time defending Olympic champion Saori Yoshida in the 53kg weight class to win. Maroulis trains with Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club in Tempe, Arizona.

5. Will Claye

The Mountain Pointe High School alum had the "happiest day of my life" in Rio. First, Claye won the silver in the triple jump, his second straight silver in the event. Then he proposed to girlfriend Queen Harrison and she accepted.

6. Sam Dorman

The Tempe native and his partner Mike Hixon scored the highest dive of any pair to earn a silver medal in the synchronized 3m springboard. Even more amazing, Dorman and Hixon competed together for the first time at the Olympic Trials in June.

7. Brady Ellison

In his third Olympics, the archer finally brought home an individual medal, winning bronze in the men's recurve competition. The U.S. men also captured a silver medal in the team competition, repeating from their finish in London. Ellison is from Globe, Arizona. Also, some people apparently think he looks a lot like Leonardo DiCaprio.

8. Alex Naddour

The Gilbert gymnast was brought on the U.S. team for one main reason: his skills on the pommel horse. While he struggled some with the apparatus earlier in the Games, he earned a bronze medal during the individual competition.

9. Reid Priddy

The outside hitter for men's volleyball didn't play a huge amount for the U.S. over the course of the Games, but he made a huge impact when it mattered. With the Americans down 0-2 in the bronze medal match, Priddy came in and sparked their comeback in his final Olympics. He graduated from Mountain Pointe High School, but now lives in California with his family.

10. Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Her first trip to the Olympics and Mattek-Sands came back with the top prize. She and partner Jack Sock defeated Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram to win the mixed doubles division. Mattek-Sands calls Phoenix home.

11. Chase Kalisz

The swimmer credits Coach Bob Bowman and Phelps for his silver medal in the 400m individual medley. He trained with the pair in Tempe, Arizona, leading up to the Olympics in Rio.

