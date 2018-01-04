Here's your first chance to root on Arizona's Max Aaron at figure skating championships

Max Aaron celebrates after completing his routine in the Men's Free Skate program during Day 5 of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 at TD Garden on April 1, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Scottsdale-native Max Aaron will get his shot at making the 2018 U.S. Olympic team starting Thursday.

Aaron will skate in the men's short program Thursday night during the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships in San Jose.

He'll again skate in the men's free skate on Saturday in an attempt to capture one of the three Team USA spots available for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The championships are not an official Olympic Trials event, according to NBC, but will be part of the U.S. Figure Skating Association's team decision.

According to NBC, the selection committee will "take into account the results of nationals, the fall 2017 Grand Prix Final and the series overall, plus additional competitions from the prior season."

During his Grand Prix circuit, Aaron captured the bronze medal at the Cup of China, but finished seventh at Internationaux de France.

In 2014, Aaron missed making the Olympic team by one spot -- finishing third when Team USA only had two spots available.

Back in November, Aaron said he's ready for another shot.

"I've been waiting for this shot, for this moment and it's now here and I can't wait to take it," Aaron said over Skype with Team 12's Paul Gerke. "So I'm looking forward to it and nothing is going to stop me."

For Olympic hopeful @MaxTAaron, focusing on precision in the ballet studio helps him on the ice! #MyFocus presented by @milklife.



➡️ https://t.co/NMPyn4IDmh pic.twitter.com/HTfZKBcOeh — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) December 27, 2017

