Former Phoenix-area Team USA hockey player teaches girls to play

Lyndsey Fry poses for a photo with a young skater in a Coyotes uniform. (Photo: Courtesy of Lyndsey Fry)

PEORIA, Ariz. - Whether it’s giving back, inspiring young girls across the West Coast, or bettering her education, former Team USA and Phoenix-area ice hockey player Lyndsey Fry is about as well-rounded as they come.

“We had the medals and they were getting put around our necks in Sochi,” Fry recalls. “And that’s when I realized that’s what I wanted to do ... I want to be able to give back and help another little girl realize her dream.”

Fry’s done this in a variety of ways. She started the “Small Frys” alongside the Phoenix Coyotes, to promote and encourage more girls and women to play hockey. Post-Olympics, Fry also has started her own business, Lyndsey Fry Hockey, where she travels the country teaching hockey camps.

“I was just Googling, like places I didn’t think had hockey, told them what I was about, and it took off from there,” Fry said.

If Fry wasn’t already busy enough, she’s pursuing a master’s degree in entrepreneurship and marketing as Arizona State University.

“I want to learn the tools to make Lyndsey Fry Hockey -- and whatever other business endeavor I pursue -- successful,” Fry said.

(© 2017 KPNX)