Countdown to Pyeongchang: 6 months until Winter Olympics 2018

The countdown has officially started and in just six months the world's best athletes will head to South Korea for the Winter Games.

We can't help but look forward to the games to cheer on the Jamaican bobsled team and be amazed at the halfpipe.

Here's what you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Location: PyeongChang, South Korea. (Pronounced PYUHNG'-chahng)

PyeongChang is a county in the northern part of the county, mostly covered in mountains. The Alpensia ski resort is open year-round.

When: Feb. 9-25, 2018

New sports: For the first time snowboarding big air, curling mixed doubles, speed skating mass start and Alpine skiing team will be events at the Olympics.

TV viewing: The 2018 Winter Games will again be on NBC. NBC said its 2018 Olympics coverage would air live in all time zones.

Beyond: After PyeongChang, here's where the next Games will be held:

2020 Summer Games - Tokyo, Japan

2022 Winter Games - Beijing, China

2024 Summer Games - Paris, France

2026 Winter Games: TBD

2028 Summer Games: Los Angeles

